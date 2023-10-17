Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

