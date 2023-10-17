Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

