Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average of $182.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

