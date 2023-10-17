Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

