SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

