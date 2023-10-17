SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.44.

SBAC stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $200.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,296,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

