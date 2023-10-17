Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

