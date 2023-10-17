Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,696. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

