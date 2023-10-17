Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

