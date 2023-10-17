Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Essex LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 675,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.