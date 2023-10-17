Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 221,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

