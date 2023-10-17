Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $751.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $754.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.51. Equinix has a one year low of $518.30 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

