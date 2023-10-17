ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Down to $52.87

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.87, but opened at $49.05. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 83,936 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

