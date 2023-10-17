Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.