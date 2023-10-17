Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Declines By 14.9%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $227,165.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $289,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

