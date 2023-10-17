Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declines By 6.6%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 43,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 208,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,964. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

