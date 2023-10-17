Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 7.0%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,626,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 1,749,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,265.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.