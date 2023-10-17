Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 7.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,523.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

