Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 5.9%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 131.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

