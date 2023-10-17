Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Grows By 20.9%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
