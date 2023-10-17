Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Decreases By 15.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.51) by $0.18. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 115.37% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -30.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

