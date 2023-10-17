Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Decreases By 15.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.22.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.51) by $0.18. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 115.37% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -30.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finch Therapeutics Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.