Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Expands By 19.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 1,187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 4,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.77.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
