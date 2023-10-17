Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declines By 5.8%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

