Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rises By 8.8%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

