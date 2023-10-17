Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Decreases By 14.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 982,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

NYSE HI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $440,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

