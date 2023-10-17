Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Grows By 20.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 30,510,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

