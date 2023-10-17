Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Declines By 7.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 28,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 1,070,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

