SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.53. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.39 and a 12-month high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
