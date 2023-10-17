SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.53. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.39 and a 12-month high of C$17.95.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

