Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

