Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

