Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 153 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 744,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,993. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.