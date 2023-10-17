Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 2,192 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. 474,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

