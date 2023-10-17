Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.89. 198,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,724. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day moving average is $272.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

