Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires Shares of 1,211 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. 350,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,538. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

