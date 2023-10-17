Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 4,664,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,738,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.