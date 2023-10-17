Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 18,605 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 3,961,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502,975. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

