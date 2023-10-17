Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 3,382 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.81. The stock had a trading volume of 413,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.72 and a 200-day moving average of $531.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

