Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.91. 44,863,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,046,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

