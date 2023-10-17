Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys Shares of 456 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 2,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.31. The stock had a trading volume of 143,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $492.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

