Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

