Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,108,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 50,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,134. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

