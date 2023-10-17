Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 111.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. 1,009,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

