Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

