Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. 498,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,747. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

