Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,713. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

