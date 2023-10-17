Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $250,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $637.96. 162,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $569.28 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

