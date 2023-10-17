Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $280,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Target were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. 1,097,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

