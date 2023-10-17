Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 11.36% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $30,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FDHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

