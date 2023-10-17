Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $40.50 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 412,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

