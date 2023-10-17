Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $58.30 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $58,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $211,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. 915,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

